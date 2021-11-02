Covid death from August only now being recorded

The death of a woman, which occurred on August 26, 2021, is now being recorded as a Covid-19 fatality.

The victim is an 84-year-old and hailed from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). She was unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health explained that “the surveillance unit has now carried out data reconciliation and hence this death is now being reported.” This fatality takes the country’s overall death toll to 926.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 35,719.

There are 14 cases in the ICU, 62 in institutional isolation, 2499 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 32,218.