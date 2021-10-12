Covid: 6 more deaths, 75 new cases, 33 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 11, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 848.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

64

Pomeroon-Supenaam

October 09

Unvaccinated

Male

64

Pomeroon-Supenaam

October 08

Unvaccinated

Female

73

Pomeroon-Supenaam

October 11

Partially Vaccinated

Male

60

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 7

Unvaccinated

Male

88

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

September 29

Unvaccinated

Male

34

Demerara-Mahaica

October 10

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 75 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,823.

There are 33 persons in the ICU, 139 in institutional isolation, 3,480 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 29,323.