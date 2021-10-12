Covid: 6 more deaths, 75 new cases, 33 in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that as of October 11, 2021, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 848.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
64
Pomeroon-Supenaam
October 09
Unvaccinated
Male
64
Pomeroon-Supenaam
October 08
Unvaccinated
Female
73
Pomeroon-Supenaam
October 11
Partially Vaccinated
Male
60
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 7
Unvaccinated
Male
88
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
September 29
Unvaccinated
Male
34
Demerara-Mahaica
October 10
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 75 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,823.
There are 33 persons in the ICU, 139 in institutional isolation, 3,480 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
The recoveries stand at 29,323.