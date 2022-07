The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A Covid-19 testing facility established by the Guyana Government

Guyana has recorded 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives detected to date to 67,699.

There are 33 persons in institutional isolation, 824 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Three persons are hospitalised in the ICU while 65,583 have recovered completely from the virus.

The country’s death toll stands at 1,256.