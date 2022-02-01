Covid: 3 more deaths, 220 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,171.

The latest fatalities are a 30-year-old woman who was unvaccinated, an 83-year-old woman who was also unvaccinated and a 76-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown. The victims hailed from Regions 4, 7, and 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, the country also saw 220 new cases detected in the last 24-hours, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,109.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 9,446 in home isolation, and 16 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 49,294.