Covid: 3 more deaths, 150 new cases

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 851.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Female

68

Cuyuni-Mazaruni

September 26

Unvaccinated

Female

70

Demerara-Mahaica

October 12

Unknown

Male

63

Pomeroon-Supenaam

October 12

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 150 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,973.

There are 36 persons in the ICU, 116 in institutional isolation, 3,535 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 29,435.