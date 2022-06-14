Covid: 2 new deaths; 83 more infections

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,242.

The latest fatalities are an 88-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man, who hailed from Regions Four and Three respectively. The woman was unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the male is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country has registered 83 new infections, taking the total positives detected to date to 66,009.

There are two persons in the ICU, 17 in institutional isolation, 789 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 63,959.