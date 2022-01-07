COVID-19 Task Force says committed to working with all stakeholders

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has noted misleading and inaccurate statements being attributed to some members of the APNU-AFC which suggest that the political opposition is somehow excluded from the Task Force.

These patently false statements could only be construed as an attempt to score cheap political points out of a global health crisis.

The NCTF comprises members of the government, opposition, security forces, regulatory agencies, religious bodies and private sector. Specifically, the Regional Chairpersons of all ten administrative Regions, including Regions Four, Seven and Ten, which are controlled by the APNU-AFC, are members of the Task Force. Additionally, the NCTF is supported by the Regional Task Forces which are chaired by the Regional Chairmen of the respective regions and include RDC councillors from both Government and Opposition. No group, agency or stakeholder has ever been denied the opportunity to participate or have their issues addressed by the Task Force. The NCTF remains open to contribution from any interest group. As a matter of fact, other concerned groups inclusive of the Tourism Sector, Health Sector and the Trade Unions have been engaged by the Task Force which statutorily meets weekly under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.

The National COVID-19 Task Force remains committed to working with all stakeholders as it continues to promote public education and immunization, while enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols towards the reduction and elimination of the virus in Guyana.

The NCTF, therefore, condemns these baseless and mischievous statements by the opposition. We urge all stakeholders to assume a more positive, responsible and mature role in support of the national efforts to tackle this global pandemic. This health crisis should not be used for political grandstanding. [Press release]