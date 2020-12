Residents of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) are expected to start receiving the government’s $25,000 per household COVID-19 relief cash grant during the course of the new week. Minister of Local Go…

A total of 42 companies have submitted bids to construct the new bridge across the Demerara River. The bids were opened today at the Ministry of Public Works, Wights Lane, Kingston. At the official…