Covid: 1 new death; 77 more cases

The Ocean View Hospital

An 88-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died.

The woman’s vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 77 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives detected to date 67,472.

There are 26 persons in the hospitals, two of whom are in the ICU.

A total of 826 persons are in home isolation while three are in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 65,363 while the death toll has risen to 1,255.