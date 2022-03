The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

A 64-year-old unvaccinated woman who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,223.

The country also recorded 31 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 63,002.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 28 in institutional isolation, 299 in home isolation, and 13 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 61,445.