Covid: 1 new death, 138 more cases

The Infectious Disease Hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated

Guyana has recorded a new novel coronavirus-related fatality, taking the country’s death toll to 1,239.

The latest victim is a 71-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had taken his first booster dose. The man, who hailed from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), died on May 27.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 138 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 65,560.

There is one person the ICU, 27 in hospitals, 988 isolating at home, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 63,305.