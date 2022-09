The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The Infectious Disease Hospital where Covid-19 patients are being treated

One new case of the novel coronavirus has been detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 71,192.

There are eight persons hospitalised, one of whom is in the ICU. A total of 158 persons are isolating at home while two are in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 69,746 while the death toll is 1,279.