Covid: 1 more death; 19 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of February 23rd, 2022, one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,216.

SEX                
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Male
62
Demerara-Mahaica
February 23
Unknown

Meanwhile, the country has seen 19 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 62,798.

There are seven persons in the ICU, 52 in institutional isolation, 712 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 60,811.