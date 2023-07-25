Covent Garden fire caused by overload of electrical circuit – GFS

One of the houses affected by the fire

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 12:38 p.m. and was alerted to a fire at Lot 99 Second Street, Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

Water tenders and a water carrier from the Eccles and West Ruimveldt fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location, with the first appliance arriving on scene at 12:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building was owned by Babita Persaud, which she occupied along with six (6) others.By the time the fire was extinguished, the building of origin, the top floor of a nearby building, and two motor cars had been destroyed, leaving eleven (11) people homeless.

The fire was caused by the overload of an electrical circuit, which resulted in arcing and sparking and subsequently ignited nearby combustible materials.

Also affected by the fire was a two-storey house at Lot 100 Second Street, Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

The building is owned by Bisnauth Ramcholock and occupied by Erik Hubbard and three (3) others. Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, the top floor of the building was destroyed, and the ground floor was severely damaged.

Additionally, another two-storey wooden and concrete building located at Lot 98 Second Street, Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, owned by Angela Ramsawack, which she occupied along with ten (10) others, was also affected by the blaze.

Radiated heat from the building of origin destroyed several louvre window panes, while the entire northern internal wall and a quantity of household items were severely damaged.

Four jets working from water tender #115 and water carrier #14 tank supplies, along with two jets operating from Light Pump #115 via an open water source, were used to extinguish the fire.

