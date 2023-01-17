Couple found dead in home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Sarasauti Devi Budraj and her husband Subnath Budraj whose bodies were found in their Lot 26 Community Zone South Yakasari, Black Bush Polder home.

Neighbours say they were awakened by a loud explosion and upon investigating they observed that the couple’s house was on fire.

Residents formed a bucket brigade and were able to put the blaze which had already destroyed several pieces of furniture and appliances. A section of the exterior of the building was also damaged.

Meanwhile, when they broke into the building, the neighbours found the bodies of the couple lying face down in the lower section of the building.The husband was reportedly found with his throat slit his wife’s body bore several stab wounds.