Countrywide curfew remains as Covid guidelines renewed

The national curfew of 00:00h to 04:00h remains in effect as authorities have renewed the National Covid-19 Emergency Measures for the rest of the year.

These measures still restrict social gatherings and stipulate specific equirements for the operation of gyms, restaurants and cinemas.

The measures have remained unchanged for essential services to operate 24 hours a day, and these include: hospitals, pharmacies, the Judiciary, Parliament, diplomatic corps, Disciplined Services, solid waste management, airports, hotels or other accommodations; energy services, mining operations, security services, telecommunication providers, fisherfolks, limited port operations, construction, post service and freight, funeral homes, among others.

Any person who fails to comply with these measures commits an offence under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance, and is liable, on summary conviction, to the penalty provided under that section.

Noncompliant businesses will be issued a written warning to the operator, indicating that if the operator does not comply with these measures, the business of that operator may be suspended; or where after being warned, the operator remains uncompliant, their business will be suspended for a period not exceeding 30 days.