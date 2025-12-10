World News
Could others follow Australia banning social media for under-16s?
10 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Australia has become the first country in the world to ban social media use for children younger than 16.
The move has divided public opinion there, but other countries are considering restrictions too.
What are the arguments for and against? Will the ban work?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Charlotte Armitage – Psychologist who focuses on device use and child development
Kate Sim – Programme director of Children’s Online Safety and Privacy Research at the University of Western Australia
Adrian Monck – Senior adviser on artificial intelligence and technology
