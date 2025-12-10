US extradition proceedings against Mohameds to continue on January 6 Pres Ali to launch flagship 5-year blueprint for rapid economic expansion and transformative infrastructure Guyana advances oral health care with launch of state-of-the-art dental simulation, digital dental labs Authorities in Reg. 2 intercept illegal immigrants 4 persons, including a child, injured in crash near Berbice River Bridge Repairs to Paruima Airstrip completed
World News

Could others follow Australia banning social media for under-16s? 

10 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Australia has become the first country in the world to ban social media use for children younger than 16.

The move has divided public opinion there, but other countries are considering restrictions too.

What are the arguments for and against? Will the ban work?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Charlotte Armitage – Psychologist who focuses on device use and child development

Kate Sim – Programme director of Children’s Online Safety and Privacy Research at the University of Western Australia

Adrian Monck – Senior adviser on artificial intelligence and technology

 

Support us

Related News

28 November 2025

Russian space agency says cosmodrome damaged after joint launch with US 

07 December 2025

Car bomb outside police station in Mexico’s Michoacan kills at least 3 

04 December 2025

EU proposes using Russian assets, loans to fund $105bn package to Ukraine 

30 November 2025

Tens of thousands march in Europe denouncing Israel’s genocide in Gaza 