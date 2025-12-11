Infrastructure development at De Endragt Phase-2 now 75-95% complete Knife used in fatally stabbing of Cuban National recovered - Police GPL's generating capacity exceeds demand but blackouts can occur due to unforeseen incidents - Ministry  Parika vendors agree to move inside market by Dec. 29 Woman gets $500k bail for allegedly killing partner Guyana building capacity for alternative flours, aims to become regional supplier - Mustapha tells millers
World News

Could an end to the Ukraine war be near? 

11 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

European leaders have sent new peace proposals for the war in Ukraine to US President Donald Trump.

Loss of territory to Russia and use of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine remain areas of disagreement.

But could the war be nearing an end?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at The New York Times

 

Support us

Related News

03 December 2025

US-Venezuela tensions: Your questions answered 

03 December 2025

Trump says he has revoked Biden’s autopen pardons: But can he do it? 

27 November 2025

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in Jenin as they try to surrender 

30 November 2025

‘Neighbourhoods buried under mud’: Sri Lanka floods death toll rises to 159 