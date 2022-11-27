Costa Rica blow Group E open with victory over Japan

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Costa Rica’s Joel Campbel, left, controls the ball as Japan’s Ko Itakura defends during the World Cup, group E match, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday. – AP

COSTA Rica kept their chances alive of qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Japan in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Both teams were coming off contrasting results and it showed.

Japan, who beat Germany in the opening round, played with confidence and created more chances on goal.

But an 81st minute strike from Costa Rican Keysher Fuller stunned the Japanese at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Fuller collected a pass at the top of the 18-yard box and curled a left-footed shot into the net.

Both Costa Rica and Japan have three points after two matches and can still earn a spot in the knock-out phase. Costa Rica were hammered 7-0 by Spain in their opening match and Japan upset Germany 2-1.

Costa Rica will play Germany in their final group match on Thursday at 3 pm TT time and Japan will tackle Spain at the same time.

NewsAmericasNow.com