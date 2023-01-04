Corriverton fisherman found dead in neighbour’s yard

Ryan Mangal

A 30-year-old fisherman was this morning found dead in his neighbour’s yard at Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Ryan Mangal called “Capoon” of Lot 63 Princetown, Corriverton, Corentyne.

The man was reportedly last seen on Tuesday night imbibing with a neighbour, in whose yard he was found.

According to the police, Mangal would normally visit the home of his neighbour. On Tuesday, the two men were consuming rum.

The neighbour, Vijay Hemchand, told investigators that during their drinking spree, Mangal began crying and stated that nobody likes him.

After the drinking spree was over, Hemchand and his wife retired to bed, leaving Mangal in the yard.

Police reportedly found what is believed to be a bottle containing a poisonous substance in the man’s bag.

The victim’s mother with whom he lived, Izola Farley, said she is clueless as to how her son ended up with a poisonous substance in his bag.

Family members are awaiting the postmortem examination to determine Mangal’s cause of death. He leaves to mourn his three-year-old daughter and other relatives.