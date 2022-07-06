Corporate security addressed at AmCham’s inaugural Security Forum

The American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana, through its Governance and Security Sub-Committee, hosted its Inaugural Security Forum, emphasising on corporate security and challenges to national security.

It also focused on the threat assessment for the region and the strategic plans and initiatives set out by Guyana Police Force to tackle crime in Guyana.

The Governance and Security Sub-Committee of AmCham Guyana was formed with the aim of mediating, collaborating and interacting with Guyana’s national security network to address issues related to crime and the overall security of the population, that may potentially have adverse effects on the local business community and investment climate.

The Chamber’s overall aim was to provide a platform for dialogue, information sharing and constructively addressing these concerns, and included presentations from key representatives of Guyana’s national security network.

Attendees at the forum were given the opportunity to engage with Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerald Gouveia; Private Sector Chairperson-OSAC Guyana, Retired Colonel Brian Chin and Security Manager for ExxonMobil Guyana, Curt Clements.

The success of this Security Forum was a direct result of the collaboration and cooperation of AmCham Guyana’s Executive Committee, secretariat and large network of committed members, including Shanti Persaud, Dallas Thomas and Mark Lim, who serve as the executive members of the Chamber’s Governance and Security Committee.

President of AmCham Guyana, Devindra Kissoon lauded stakeholders and the distinguished panel for their participation and support. He expressed that this would be the first in a series of events focused on security in the sector.

“The Chamber plans to continuously highlight the value of sound governance and security in light of the tremendous development taking place throughout Guyana and will continue to urge for collaborations between the private sector and the country’s national security network,” a statement underlined.