Corentyne woman robbed of $20M outside bank

Police are on the hunt for a lone gunman who robbed a woman of some $20M outside of a commercial bank at Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Reports are that the woman was going to deposit the money on behalf of her father, who is a businessman of Albion, Corentyne when the incident occurred.

This publication was told that as soon as the woman exited a vehicle outside of the bank, she was accosted by the gunman who relieved her of the cash which was contained in a bag.

The perpetrator then ran away. According to information received, the bandit subsequently jumped on a motorbike where he made good his escape.