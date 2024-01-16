Corentyne man killed in alleged pitbull attack; owner arrested

Police in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man of Topoo Village, Hampshire, Corentyne.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Topoo Village and the dead man has been identified as Latchminen Permaul called “Blackboy”.

Reports are that on Monday evening, he was imbibing at a liquor shop in the village. He reportedly became intoxicated and whilst on his way home, he decided to sleep on the parapet.

At about 05:00hrs on Tuesday, a neighbour told the victim’s 35-year-old son that he saw three pitbull dogs attacking Permaul.

Police were contacted and when examined, bites were seen on both legs of the body. Further, the man’s entire neck was eaten out, and bites were seen on the right hip and right hand.

Permaul’s body was picked up and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old man, of Topoo Village, who is the owner of the dogs was arrested and taken into custody, pending investigation.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on the body.