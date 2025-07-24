Local News
Corentyne man jailed 3 years for causing death of girlfriend in road accident
06 August 2025
Twenty-five-year-old Niraz Sukdeo has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend in a road accident on July 22, 2024.
Sukdeo of Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday last found guilty of causing the death of 18-year-old Bibi Aleah Ali; a medical technologist.
The man, who is also a medical technologist, was remanded to prison until today, when he returned to court for sentencing.
The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Tuana Hardy at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.
