Corentyne man jailed 3 years for causing death of girlfriend in road accident

Twenty-five-year-old Niraz Sukdeo has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend in a road accident on July 22, 2024.

Sukdeo of Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday last found guilty of causing the death of 18-year-old Bibi Aleah Ali; a medical technologist.

The man, who is also a medical technologist, was remanded to prison until today, when he returned to court for sentencing.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Tuana Hardy at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.