GMSA lauds Guyana’s diplomacy in achieving US tariff reduction $314.4M Karisparu airstrip upgraded Moleson Creek labourer murdered; suspect arrested “That’s a real concern” - US Ambassador warns of implications if sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed enters Parliament Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph among headline picks in Essequibo zone for Kares T10 PPP/C to create more job opportunities, bring more women into the workforce &amp; address labour shortages - Jagdeo  
Local News

Corentyne man jailed 3 years for causing death of girlfriend in road accident

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

Twenty-five-year-old Niraz Sukdeo has been sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend in a road accident on July 22, 2024.

Sukdeo of Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Wednesday last found guilty of causing the death of 18-year-old Bibi Aleah Ali; a medical technologist.

The man, who is also a medical technologist, was remanded to prison until today, when he returned to court for sentencing.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Tuana Hardy at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court.

Support us

Related News

24 July 2025

Banks justified in closing accounts tied to US-sanctioned Mohamed; Mae Thomas’ accounts ...

31 July 2025

Jagdeo: DR firm is the most cost-effective option to supervise GPL works, no deal signed, ...

25 July 2025

Private security guards removed over misconduct at regional hospital - MOH

24 July 2025

“We have enough people who love West Indies cricket to fix West Indies cricket” - Sarwan