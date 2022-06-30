Corentyne man found guilty of raping girl, 4

After a trial on Tuesday, Devon Welcome has been found guilty by a jury of raping a four-year-old girl.

The Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man was on trial for the offence before Berbice High Court Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall. He had initially denied the charge, which stated that he engaged in sexual penetration of a child below age 16 between December 1 and 13, 2019.

Sentencing for the convict has been adjourned to July 19.

The court heard that the child’s mother had left her in Welcome’s care and had gone to neighbouring Suriname to trade. Upon her return on December 13, 2019, she picked up her daughter from Welcome’s house, took her home, and bathed her, during which the girl complained of her vagina paining.

As such, her mother checked her private area and observed redness and bruising.

The woman took her child to the doctor, who, after examining her, found partial perforation of her hymen. The doctor referred the matter to the Police, and an investigation was launched, during which the child related that Welcome “troubled’ her by inserting his finger into her vagina.

For his part, Welcome, in his defence, denied sexually abusing the child. To prove his case, he called a witness, his cousin, who told the court that his relative was always at work.

The Prosecution’s case was presented by State Counsel Nafeeza Baig, while the convicted rapist was represented by Attorney at Law Surihya Sabsook.