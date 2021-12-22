Corentyne man busted with over 163 grams of cocaine



The cocaine and suspect [Photos released by CANU] The cocaine and suspect [Photos released by CANU]

Mohan Ramcharran, a 46-year-old man of Number 77 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Monday arrested after he was busted with over 163 grams of cocaine in his possession.

The bust was made by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) whilst they were conducting an operation at Canal Dam.

During the operation, the ranks noticed Ramcharran riding a bicycle and during the process, he threw a plastic bag into neighbouring bushes.

As such, the CANU ranks apprehended the suspect and retrieved the bag. A search of its contents resulted in the discovery of a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect then led the law enforcement officials to his home where they discovered an additional quantity of suspected cocaine.

Ramcharran along with the substance were taken to the CANU Headquarters where a test confirmed the narcotics to be cocaine.

When weighed, it amounted to 163.4 grams. Investigations are ongoing.