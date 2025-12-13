Corentyne home destroyed by fire in suspected arson attack

A fire believed to have been deliberately set has completely destroyed a house at Salton Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, on Friday evening.

The blaze has left one woman homeless, who believes that the fire may be linked to a long-standing dispute with a caretaker associated with the property.

The victim, Samantha Crawford, told the Guyana Times that she and a friend left the house at around 19:30h. “When we came back, the fire was in the whole house,” Crawford recalled, describing the devastation she encountered upon returning. “Everything was burning,” she added.

The woman said she believes the fire started close to the front door and claimed that prior threats were made by a man who has been associated with the property for decades.

According to her, the individual (name provided) has been a caretaker whose primary responsibility was to groom the horses and had been living there with her late husband for more than 20 years.

She alleged that before leaving the house on Friday, the man told her he only had “nine days” left at the premises and insisted that he would see her leave the home before that.

Asked what may have led to the dispute, Crawford claimed jealousy played a role following the death of her husband. She said she had lived alone for about two years after his passing and suggested that the relationship between herself and the caretaker became strained during that period.

“He wanted me to take him after my husband died,” she explained. Crawford said she is now seeking justice, noting that the incident has left her without a home and struggling to rebuild her life. “I just want some sort of justice,” she said.

She has also indicated that she is open to assistance from members of the public who may be willing to help her rebuild following the fire. Persons wishing to make contact with Samantha Crawford or offer assistance can do so by calling 610-1301.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one person in relation to the fire, while the fire department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.