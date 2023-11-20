Corentyne construction worker stabbed to death

29-year-old Ramanand Mingo was stabbed to death at the Amus Sports Bar

A Corentyne construction worker is now dead following an argument with a bartender at a bar on Sunday.

Dead is 29-year-old Ramanand Mingo called “Rambo’ of Lot 247 Clifton, Corentyne, Berbice.

The construction worker was reportedly stabbed by the bartender at a sports bar situated in the same village.

Police detailed that the man had left his home to play cricket, and was imbibing at a supermarket on John’s Public Road, when his brother picked him up.

While on their way home, they stopped at the bar.

According to the police, Mingo went into the bar while his brother stood outside.

He said he then saw his brother and the suspect whose name has been given as ‘Andrew’ having an argument. He went inside the bar to separate them when he saw Andrew pull out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Mingo to his left side chest.

Mingo was picked up by his brother and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was examined for marks of violence, and one stab wound was seen to the left side chest.

Mingo leaves to mourn his mother and his two siblings. Police are on the hunt for the suspect.