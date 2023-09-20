Core Home Support, Home Improvement Subsidy app launched

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) under the purview of the Housing and Water Ministry today launched the Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidy mobile app to allow persons to easily monitor the status of their applications.

Now available on Google Play Store and Apple store, the app gives applicants access to real-time updates on when they will receive the keys to their core homes or materials to enhance their homes.

Designed by local technology company V75 Inc., this new addition to the home ownership process includes a central database with all key information as well as a staff portal through which relevant personnel can manage applications.

V75 Inc. Director and Development Officer, Asa Brouet further highlighted the app’s offerings during its launch at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

“There is a central repository for quick, easy, secure access to your applicant data. Timely notifications your way. So here, you can access your information at any time. You don’t need to take time off your busy schedule in order to just view where your application is,” Brouet said.

“We then have schedule management for visitation. You will know immediately when your next visit is, what is needed and be able to track whether you need to talk with your contractors or you need to sign a document–that will all be available for you on your application, and many more [aspects],” Brouet said.

This Core Home Support initiative forms part of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-funded Adequate and Affordable Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) that aims to help low-income vulnerable Guyanese in poor living conditions.

The other aspect is the Home Improvement Subsidy, which enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes.

The boundary currently encompasses the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three; Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four; Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and nineteen other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.

Thus far, the Ministry has built 73 core homes and disbursed just under 500 home improvement subsidies.

During Wednesday’s launch, five families were also presented the keys to their new core homes after being notified via the app that the keys were available, while another six beneficiaries for the Home Improvement Subsidy were notified that delivery of construction materials is slated for tomorrow.