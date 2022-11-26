Cordner nets hat-trick, assists two in 7-0 Fenerbahçe SK win

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Fenerbahçe SK’s Kennya Cordner –

Tobagonian footballer Kennya “Yaya” Cordner scored a hat-trick and provided two assists to lead her Fenerbahçe SK women’s team to an emphatic 7-0 victory over Ataşehir Belediyespor in match day six of the Turkish Women’s Super League on Saturday.

The win was Fenerbahçe SK’s fourth on the trot and now sees them sit in second place on the Group B standings, on 15 points.

Leading the group are Fomget (18 points) while Galatasary are third, also on 15 points.

Last season, Cordner netted 32 goals during regular season competition.

