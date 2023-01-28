Cops stepping up their pressure following 22 gun find in St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Law enforcers in St James say the seizure of a large shipment of deadly firearms at the Seaboard Warehouse in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, January 27, has placed a dent in the operations of criminals in the illegal gun trade.

Police have warned that they will be stepping up the pressure even more as they seek to rid the streets of criminals who continue to wreak havoc in and around the parish.

The shipment included: Twentyone Glock pistols, one Cobra Ent .380 Pistol loaded with a magazine containing five .380 cartridges, one Glock magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges, and one Glock 19 barrel.

The firearm istypically used with an extended 33-round-capacity magazine, although other magazines from the Glock 17 can be used, with available capacities of 10, 17, 19, or 24 rounds.

Reports are that at about 3:30 pm, a Customs Enforcement team observed anomalies with a package and handed it over to a police team.

Closer inspections revealed that the package contained a cache of firearms.

NewsAmericasNow.com