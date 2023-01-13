Cops issue over 720,000 traffic tickets in 2022 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The level of lawlessness that occurs daily on the nation’s roads is evident in the record number of traffic tickets issued by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for breaches last year — 720,694.

This number is over 250,000 more than what was issued by the police in 2021, which totalled 451,412 traffic tickets.

“This demonstrates the alertness of the JCF and their willingness to apprehend rogue motorists,” said National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.

The minister was speaking in the House of Representatives this week, where he also disclosed that a digitised traffic ticketing system would be launched on February 1, the same day the new Road Traffic Act takes effect.

“Though the 37 per cent year-over-year increase is an indication that we have exponentially increased the JCF’s capacity to enforce, it is also a clear signal that there remains a high degree of lawlessness on our roadways,” Chang lamented.

“With the new Road Traffic Act and the digitised traffic ticketing system, we expect this to be effectively cauterised,” he added.

Chang also told the House that a traffic ticket web portal would be launched in the coming weeks that would allow motorists to check the status of their traffic tickets, print their records, and use this to attend to their matters in the courts.

He also appealed to motorists with outstanding tickets to have them settled by January 31.

