Cops find gun, ammo in car after chase; 2 arrested

The items found during the search

Two persons have been arrested after ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Saturday unearthed an illegal firearm and matching ammunition in a motor car following a high-speed chase.

Reports are that sometime around 16:30h, acting on information received, a party of police ranks from Regional Division 4 ‘A’ (Georgetown) who were on mobile patrol, went to Agricola, Greater Georgetown, where they saw a black motor car PYY 2470 driving out of the community at a fast rate of speed.

The ranks gave chase and intercepted the car at Albouys Street, Albouystown.

A search was conducted on two males who were in the car – a 23-year-old businessman of Werk-en-Rust who was the driver and a 26-year-old ‘Personal Assistant’ who is from ‘B’ Field Sophia.

“Nothing unlawful was found on their persons, and a further search was carried out inside the motor vehicle during which the police ranks found one .32 pistol and six live .32 rounds in a magazine behind the driver’s seat. Also, $311,700 in cash was found in a compartment in the vehicle near the steering wheel,” the police said.

The two suspects were arrested and escorted along with the firearm, ammunition, cash and motor car to the Brickdam Police Station.

Police say that vehicle is registered to a businessman of High and Broad Street, Charlestown but checks made to locate him were unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, the two men are presently in custody as further investigations are ongoing.