Cops charged for raping woman in Lethem

Two serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been charged for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman.

Rellon D’Andrade, 30, of Phoenix Park, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Terrence Hamilton, 22, of ‘E’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, today appeared before the Lethem Magistrate’s Court where they were charged with rape.

The two accused appeared before Magistrate, Allan Wilson and they were not required to plead.

They were placed on $75,000 bail each and the case was adjourned to December 6.

The duo was arrested on October 20 for the rape which occurred sometime last year at Industrial Site Tabatinga, Central Lethem.