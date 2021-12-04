Cop’s cellphone damage, breathalyzer equipment lost in bid to arrest drunk motorcyclist

A motorcyclist, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested but not before he had a scuffle with a police officer during which the cop’s cellphone got damaged and the Guyana Police Force’s intoxilyzer got lost.

The incident occurred sometime around 19:45 hours on the Hague Back Access Road, West Coast Demerara.

According to police reports, while on an accident scene at Hague Back Access Road, police ranks stopped motorcycle #CE 4009 and conducted a breath test on him, and he was found to be above the prescribed limit with .077% and .084% micrograms of alcohol.

The motorcyclist, Gildharie Rupnarine, then tried to evade arrest from the police. He ran away and was heading near a trench. Further attempts to apprehend him, resulted in the suspect hitting and pushing at the Police Constable during which the cop’s cellphone and the intoxilyzer instrument fell overboard.

The Intoxilyzer is the instrument used to conduct breathalyzer tests.

A search was made in the trench and only the cellphone was found. The intoxilyzer instrument was not found. The cellphone was also damaged due to the water.

The driver was placed into custody at Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.