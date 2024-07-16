Cop nabbed with over 21lbs of weed

The marijuana found in the policeman’s vehicle

A 29-year-old male Police Constable from Linden, Region 10, has been arrested after he was found with just over 21 pounds of marijuana during a roadblock on Monday.

Based on reports from the Guyana Police Force, an intelligence-led operation was carried out at approximately 16:50h by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Police Division 4B (East Bank Demerara).

During the operation, the ranks stopped a white Toyota Premio car with License Plate number PYY 4027, driven by the Police Constable, at Garden of Eden Public Road, EBD.

The constable admitted to having narcotics in the car. A search of the vehicle’s trunk uncovered a cardboard box containing two bulky parcels wrapped in plastic. The parcels were found to contain leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The constable was informed of the allegations, cautioned, and remained silent. The narcotics weighed 9.60 kilograms (21.1644 lbs). It was marked, sealed, and lodged. The cop was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing