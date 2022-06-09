Cop, mechanic arrested over stolen vehicle

Several persons including a policeman and a mechanic are in custody as investigations continue into the alleged theft of a motorcar which occurred on Sunday evening.

On the day in question, police ranks in Regional Division 4B responded to a report of an alleged simple larceny committed on 34-year-old taxi driver Rameshwar Singh of Number 70 Village, Correntyne, Berbice.

The man was reportedly robbed of a one white Toyota Premio motorcar with registration number HD 2132, valued some $2.4M.

Reports are that whilst travelling in the vicinity of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), a car struck Singh from behind. When the man exited his vehicle to check on the damage, he was pounced upon and robbed of his car and cash.

At around 18:00h on Tuesday, a party of police officers, who were acting on information received, proceeded to the home of a 27-year-old mechanic of Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) where a search was conducted for the stolen car but nothing of evidential value was found.

However, after an interview was conducted with the said mechanic and based on information received, the officers then proceeded to the residence of another mechanic at La Grange, WBD where a search was carried out on his workshop.

There, several car parts belonging to HD 2132 were found and positively identified by the taxi driver as his.

As a result, the workshop owner from La Grange was arrested and subsequently escorted to Diamond Police Station.

Acting on further information received, the police ranks proceeded to Kuru Kururu, EBD where a motorcar bearing licence plate HD 2387, was found in a yard. This vehicle was identified as the vehicle which struck Singh’s car at Providence.

Meanwhile, at around 08:00h on Wednesday, a police rank, who is presently on seven days sick leave, was contacted by the investigators and questioned.

The cop then took the investigators to a location in Canal Number One, WBD where he pointed out a freshly sprayed-over ‘gun metal’ Toyota Premio to be the said car that was stolen from Singh.

Despite being in a different colour, the victim and the investigators were able to identify the car from the chassis number.

Investigations are continuing.