Cop kills girlfriend, then attempts suicide

Police Sergeant Roure Francis

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was reportedly killed by her boyfriend, a Police Sergeant attached to the Anna Regina Police Station in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The woman’s identity is not yet known. INews understands that the woman’s mother went to the station to report that the man was trying to kill her daughter at Riverstown, Essequibo Coast.

As a result of the report, Police Commander Khemraj Shivbaran and other ranks proceeded to the location where the woman was found dead in a rice field. There were huge gaping wounds on her face.

The Police Sergeant, who has been identified as Roure Francis, was found in an unconscious state in his motorcar PAB 8894. It is suspected that he ingested a poisonous substance.

They were both taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.