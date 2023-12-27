Cop allegedly shoots man with Force-issued gun

Police are investigating a report of an alleged discharging of a loaded firearm, committed on 47-year-old Phillips Adams, an unemployed resident of Middle Street Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at around 18:50hrs last evening at Middle Street, Pouderoyen. Adams was allegedly shot by a police rank.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim Phillips Adams, at the time of the incident, was walking past the suspect’s car when a dog suddenly ‘attacked him’ and he picked up a glass bottle and pelt the dog. The bottle hit the suspect’s car after which the suspect ran up to him, pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and shot him one time to his lower right side abdomen,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted as a patient and is currently being treated and monitored. His condition is listed as stable.

On arrival at the scene, contact was made with the suspect where he was told of the allegation made against him. He denied knowing anything about the incident. He was cautioned, arrested and escorted to La Grange Police Station, assisting with investigations.

The Force-issued firearm was lodged, according to the police.