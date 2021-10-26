Cop admitted to ICU after being assaulted by brother, brother-in-law

A 29-year-old Police Constable has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was badly beaten by his brother and brother-in-law.

Injured is Raul Rodrigues who is stationed at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

At around 18:00hrs on Monday at Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, the cop and his brother had a misunderstanding which led to a scuffle.

A Police report said the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the cop several times to his abdomen and once to his right side leg.

Thereafter, the victim’s brother-in-law dealt him several cuffs about his body.

The Police report said the brother-in-law had earlier attempted to bring peace amongst the brothers.

The cop was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in the ICU.

Both suspects have been arrested as investigations continue.