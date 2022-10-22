Coomacka Mines teen killed in accident

A 19-year-old female was killed in an early morning accident at Coomacka Mines, Region 10 today.

Dead is Tiffany Forde of Coomacka Mines. The accident occurred sometime around 02:30h on the Coomacka Mines Road.

Reports are that motor car #PXX 7789, driven by a 28-year-old male also of Coomacka Mines, had two other ooccupants – Forde and 22-year-old Joel Rawlins, also of Coomacka Mines.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding north along the eastern side of Coomacka Mines access road at a fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle which flipped several times before coming to a halt on the northern side of the road.

As a result, Tiffany Forde who was seated in the left front seat received injuries about her body. She was picked up by an Ambulance in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her body is presently at the Linden Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

The driver and the other occupant who was seated in the back seat, were taken to the Mackenzie Police Station and are presently assisting with the investigation.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and the readings were .29 and .31 micrograms respectively.