Convicted rapist escapes from Mazaruni Prison

Akeem Wong, a convict serving a 15-year sentence for rape, managed to escape from the Mazaruni prison compound earlier today.

The escape occurred around 07:20hrs. At the time, Wong along with inmate Gilbert Gill were labouring in the “wood bush” in the custody of Prison Officer Torres.

While on duty, Wong requested to ease his bowels to which officer Torres granted him the permission.

However, about five minutes later, officer Torres decided to check on Wong but discovered him missing, hence an alarm was raised.

Law enforcement officials have widened the search perimeter around the general area.