Contracts valued $809M awarded to rehabilitate Region Four roads

In a significant move towards infrastructure development, the Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed contracts worth a staggering $809 million with 25 contractors.

The signing ceremony which was held at the ministry’s headquarters, marks a major step in the rehabilitation of roads in Region Four, spanning a length of 10.642 kilometres from the East Coast of Demerara to Mahaica.

During the ceremony, Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised the government’s commitment to bringing development to various communities across the country.

“Every time we have a contract signing or an announcement of new projects [and] interventions in various communities, a light of hope, and that flame of anticipation burns brighter.”

He further highlighted that more than 20,000 contractors have applied in the procurement process, stating “That is the nature of what is going on in the country.”

The infrastructural project is being rolled out under the Miscellaneous and Urban Roads programmes and has a stipulated deadline of five to 12 months.

Communities that will be engaged include Annandale, Mosquito Hall, Better Hope, Plaisance, Mon Repos, Diamond, Grove, Sixth Street Helena in Mahaica, and Sophia.

The rehabilitation/construction of the roads will be done in either rigid pavement or asphaltic concrete.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill took the opportunity to remind Guyanese that the government works in compliance with the country’s laws and financial management obligations stipulated by the Procurement Act of 2003, to ensure transparency and accountability.

Following the recent circulation of misleading information, which suggests that the government only gives work to family and friends, the minister outlined the procurement process, which includes the advertisement of bids for a minimum period of 21 days, submission and opening of bids by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, the appointment of evaluators to select the lowest responsive bidder, obtaining no objections from the Cabinet, and issuing a letter of award to the successful bidder.

Following these administrative procedures, contracts are prepared, and contractors receive a mobilisation advance after fulfilling all requirements.

Minister Edghill emphasised that even in emergencies, the government seeks to minimise sole sourcing. Instead, multiple contractors are engaged through a swift evaluation process to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to procurement guidelines.

This approach aims to uphold transparency and fairness, even in urgent scenarios.