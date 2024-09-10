Contractors given 2 weeks to resume road enhancement work at Aranaputa

In light of several incomplete road projects within the Aranaputa area in Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the contractors were given two weeks to fully mobilise their teams and complete the respective projects before Christmas.

These were the sentiments of Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during a visit to the incomplete Pirara Bridge which washed away during the recent flood caused by heavy downpours.

The minister related he was informed that work on the $115 million road enhancement project was over 80 per cent completed but this was not the case when his engineering team visited the area.

“Based upon the reports that I am receiving, it says that we have completed about 85 per cent of what needs to be done, in the report that I got in office it says 85 per cent. But I’m agreeing with my engineer based on what we drove around and saw a lot of work still has to be done under that contract,” he explained.

On this point, Edghill told residents that before the commencement of any new infrastructural projects this year, the ministry will be clamping down on the contractor to complete the road enhancement works which were signed in 2023.

“The first thing that we are going to get done is enforcing compliance with the contract that was already issued which means all of the culverts, ring walls and the completion of that contract because the government is not going to spend money for a man not to do his work whatever design the contactor was give, we can’t go and change that now.”

In this regard, the minister highlighted to the residents that based on the geographic location, the contractor will be given two weeks to fully mobilise his team to resume work.

“So I’m giving a deadline today, because of where you are located the contractor must be fully mobilsed and work in execution within two weeks from today, the contractor for the 2023 programme must receive written instructions on what he needs to do and execute his work to complete his contract here in Aranaputa,” Edghill stated.

As the Ministry continues to fulfil its commitment to the modernisation and transformation of Guyana, back in April, the minster visited and inspected the ongoing projects in Region Nine.

These projects included internal roads in Lethem, St. Ignatius and the Piara Bridge, which is currently 50 per cent complete, and is the final bridge to be completed in the Lethem to Kurupukari corridor. Minister Edghill urged the contractors to complete the projects according to contract specifications, to manage the generation of dust and debris during road construction, and to complete the projects promptly.

Additionally, the subject Minister during this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), disclosed that a total of $6.41 billion was invested for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in hinterland communities countrywide.

He underscored the government’s commitment towards improving connectivity and access in these remote areas, highlighting the scope and magnitude of the planned developments. A key project involves the construction of a crucial road link between Karasabai in Region Nine and Monkey Mountain in Region Eight, aimed at enhancing the efficient delivery of goods and services throughout the region.

A team from the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, was dispatched to conduct surveys and determine the project’s costs and requirements. In addition to the Karasabai to Monkey Mountain link, Minister Edghill announced that all internal roads in Mabaruma, Moruca, Port Kaituma, and Matthews Ridge in Region One will be upgraded to rigid pavement concrete.

The minister pointed out that the end goal is to bridge the gap between hinterland and coastland areas, to ensure equitable access to services and improve living conditions for Amerindian communities.