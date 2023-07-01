Contractor warned against delays on Linden to Mabura Road Project

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during Friday’s meeting with the contractor and other stakeholders of the Linden to Mabura Road Project

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, on Friday afternoon cautioned against any delay during a meeting with all the key players involved in the construction of the Linden to Mabura Road Project.

Those at the meeting included the Ministry’s Engineering staff, Consultant Mott MacDonald, Management Consultant, Politecna, and Contracting Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A.

The meeting was called for a general update on the project thus far, with Minister Edghill, reinforcing the urgency of this project, and the need for it to stay on track and be completed within its contractual timeframe.

Stakeholders at the meeting to update the Minister on the Linden to Mabura Road Project

The Minister warned that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated, and those in charge will be held accountable.

In December 2020, the Government of Guyana, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Government of the United Kingdom partnered to fund the US$190 million project.

The CDB put up US$112 million, while a grant of £50 million (US$66 million) from the Government of the United Kingdom via the CDB- administered United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, along with US$12 million provided by the Government covered the cost of the project.

Also, in 2022, following a thorough evaluation process by the CDB and Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Construtora Queirozñ Galvao S.A, (Bid No 5) was determined as the most responsive bid, meaning full compliance with all Safety, environmental, social, and health requirements, in upgrading the 121 kilometres of road from Linden to Mabura Hill.

This project forms part of a wider development of the Georgetown to Lethem corridor.

Meanwhile, also accompanying the minister to the meeting were Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud, and Procurement Manager, Andy Mahadeo.