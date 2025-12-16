Contractor axed for poor performance on Princes Street project

The Public Works Ministry has assumed direct responsibility for the $631 million Princes Street Road, Georgetown expansion project following the termination of the contractor due to poor performance. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill announced that the project, which was approximately 30 per cent complete, will now be executed by the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit, assuring residents and road users that immediate remedial works will begin to improve traffic flow and accessibility along the corridor.

“So, we are here at Princes Street. Our intention is to expand the width of Princess Street, putting in better drainage arrangement, so that when the traffic comes off of Cemetery Road, with four lanes, we will have an upgraded Princes Street to help to move the traffic westward. Two contracts were awarded on this section, which is from Cemetery Road heading back west. The contractor has failed to execute his contractual obligations. And not only has he failed to execute his contractual obligations, but he has actually kept the turf here in a mess, an inconvenience to residents and other users. We’ve had to terminate this contract, and the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit, under the leadership of Senior Engineer Colin Gittins, has taken over this project,” the Minister disclosed during a site visit on Monday.

The Princes Street Road expansion project, officially titled Lot 23: Rehabilitation/Construction of Princess Street – Cemetery Road to St Stephen Street, was awarded to Yhardram & Sons Construction Establishment under a contract valued at $631 million. Works commenced on November 25, 2024, with a scheduled completion date of September 24, 2025, spanning a duration of 10 months. However, due to what the Ministry described as poor performance and failure to meet contractual obligations, the contractor has been terminated.

The contractor had already received an advance payment of $189.3 million prior to the termination. The Princes Street is part of the infrastructure upgrade in Georgetown, aimed at easing congestion and improving road safety and drainage in central areas of the city. The project scope includes construction of an asphalt concrete road, concrete drains, concrete walkways and retaining walls.

The roadway spans 1,070 metres with a width of 10.37 metres and is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Cemetery Road expansion, improving connectivity from Cemetery Road to High Street. With increased traffic expected during the Christmas period, the Ministry on Monday said that it has prioritised stabilising and improving the road surface to ensure smoother travel for motorists and safer access for nearby residents.

Edghill said the takeover by the Special Projects Unit reflects the Government’s commitment to accountability and timely project delivery.

“The first thing we’re seeking to do right now is to clean up the entire project area and ensure that the road is usable and traffic could get along. And then, they will have to get into full gear of completing the construction, as intended by the design and the bill. So, relief, immediate relief is here to the residents of Princes Street and to all the users of Princes Street, and intervention by the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit. And that work has started, and I’m here to check to see that we’re getting it done in a manner in which we want to get it done,” the Minister said. The Public Works Ministry reiterated that while contractors are given opportunities to meet performance standards, projects critical to public convenience and safety will not be allowed to stall, particularly in high-traffic urban areas. The Princes Street upgrade is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, drainage and pedestrian safety once completed, contributing to the ongoing transformation of Georgetown’s road network.