Contract for Corentyne River Bridge likely to be awarded by October 2023

An artist’s impression of the bridge

Minister of Public Works of Suriname Dr Riad Nurmohamed will visit Guyana from June 28-29, 2023 to attend the second High-Level Decision Makers (HLDM) Meeting.

This meeting heralds the culmination of the consultancy assignment that was awarded to WSP Caribbean in May 2022 for the Feasibility Study and Detailed Designs for the Construction of a Bridge over the Corentyne River.

The HLDM Meeting is a milestone activity of the consultancy where the key experts from WSP Caribbean will present the main findings and key considerations and field questions from the Guyana and Suriname delegations.

The first HLDM Meeting was held in Suriname from February 27-28, 2023.

While in Guyana, Dr. Nurmohamed will meet with his ministerial counterpart Bishop Juan Edghill to discuss matters relating to the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge for which Tender Document was issued to the five prequalified contractors on May 9, 2023 and closes August 1, 2023.

The Corentyne River Bridge will be constructed via a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and according to the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain model (DBFOM).

This means that the successful contractor of joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance.

The list of pre-qualified contractors/joint ventures are as follows:1. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)2. China Railway Construction International Ltd (CRCCI), China Railway ConstructionCaribbean Co Ltd (CRCCCL), and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering BureauGroup Co Ltd (CRBG)3. Ballast Nedam Infra Suriname B.V.4. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)5. China Overseas Engineering Group Co Ltd (COVEC), China Railway Eryuan EngineeringGroup Co Ltd (CREEC), and China Railway First Group (CRRG).

According to the agreement reached between Guyana and Suriname at the first HLDM Meeting in Suriname, offers will be evaluated, negotiated and a contract awarded by October 2023.