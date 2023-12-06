Contact lost with GDF helicopter flying to Eteringbang

The GDF Bell 412 Helicopter that went missing

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has dispatched Special Forces as well as Search and Rescue teams after contact was lost with one of its helicopters that was flying in the country’s interior region.

INews understands that six military servicemen were onboard the Bell 412 that was heading to Eteringbang.

The helicopter was being captained by Mike Charles; reports are there was another pilot on board.

Mike Charles

The incident occurred between 11:30hrs and 11:50hrs today.

INews will provide more information as it becomes available.