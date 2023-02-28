Consumer Affairs probing complaints of defective vehicles being sold

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has received a total of 27 complaints relating to the purchase of vehicles amounting to over $61 million which reflects a 108% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

As such, the agency has alerted consumers to have vehicles that they intend to purchase thoroughly checked by a mechanic of their choice before signing off on the final agreement of purchase.

“The Commission recommends the vehicles are checked for all aspects of their engine function, air conditioning, and electrical systems, along with the exterior and interior condition,” the CCAC stated in a release to the media.

The agency added that a vehicle inspection checklist can be obtained via its website at ccac.gov.gy

Moreover, consumers are also advised to read, fully understand, and agree to the terms and conditions under contracts and warranties before signing off on the purchase.

“CCAC advises consumers who have recently purchased vehicles, are experiencing issues, and are still within the warranty period to file a complaint with the Commission via our website.”

Persons intending to purchase vehicles at auto dealers are also encouraged to contact the Commission to enquire about any valid complaints that the organisation may have on file for the dealer.

Earlier in the year, the Commission had reported that in 2021 over $152 million in consumer complaints that were reported were resolved, with Region Four securing the highest number of grievances.

By enforcing the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011, the Commission can seek redress for affected consumers in Guyana. As per the report, 480 complaints amounting to $211,034,785 were received in 2021.

The electronics or electronics services, auto industry; and appliance and appliance service dominated the categories of complaints. The auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints at $117,167,673.

The CCAC was established under the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011. Its functions include investigating complaints by agencies and consumers and determining if there has been a contravention of the Competition and Fair-Trading Act of 2006 and the CAA; taking prescribed actions should there be a contravention of the law and eliminating anti-competitive agreements.

It is also responsible for providing information to consumers on their rights and enabling them to make informed choices; advising the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce on matters as it relates to the CFTA and the CAA; instituting, participating in, and/or support proceedings before a court of law, including to bring prosecutions where the Commission deems fit.