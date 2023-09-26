Construction worker dies after falling from building

Javid Shaw after falling from the building

An 18-year-old construction worker lost his life today after he fell from the fourth floor of a building in Georgetown.

The worker, identified as Javid Shaw from Dochfour, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was working on the fourth floor of an apartment complex under construction at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, when he fell.

According to eyewitnesses, Shaw was attempting to ascend to the upper levels of the building when he lost his balance and came crashing down. He reportedly struck a metal loading tray, housing a generator, before landing on the ground.

The impact of the fall rendered him unconscious, and he was rushed to a city hospital, where he was in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries.